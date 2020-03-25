Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market to Expand as Incidence of Bacterial Infections Rises, TMR

The focus of the healthcare sector on eliminating bacterial infections by finding their root causes has given a thrust to the growth of the global meningococcal vaccines market. Research initiatives taken by healthcare vendors and labs has given an impetus to market growth and maturity

Several non-profit organizations are also making ardent efforts to provide healthcare services to marginalised sections of the society. The high incidence of meningococcal diseases amongst these groups has created fresh opportunities growth across the global market

ALBANY, New York, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand within the global meningococcal vaccines market is growing at a dramatic pace in recent times. The rising incidence of bacterial infections that can affect the immune system of the human body creates fresh demand within the market. The medical fraternity emphasizes on the need to develop a seamless treatment line for countering and alleviating bacterial infections. Furthermore, these infections can affect the health of the brain cells in severe cases. Healthcare professionals warn the masses against contempt in dealing with bacterial, fungal, and viral infections. Meningococcal diseases are also related to bacterial infections that can take the form of severe illnesses, if unattended. Therefore, the total volume of revenues within the global meningococcal vaccines market is set to increase in the times to follow.

It is estimated that the global meningococcal vaccines market would accumulate revenues worth US$ 9.9 Bn by 2026, rising up from a value of US$ 3.3 Bn in 2017. The CAGR of the global meningococcal vaccines market is tabulated at a remarkable 12.90% over the period between 2018 and 2026. The growth of this market can largely be attributed to advancements in medical therapy and diagnostics.

Development of Premium Vaccines to Drive Demand

The growth of the global meningococcal vaccines market can be gauged from the rising investments in treatment of bacterial infections. The high mortality rate associated with untreated bacterial infections has also given a thrust to market growth. The following trends and opportunities have caused formidable disruptions in the global meningococcal vaccines market:

Development of premium vaccines that can immune the body against meningococcal infections for over a period of two years has created ripples across the medical industry.

Meningitis is a dangerous condition that can cause death, and scientists are looking at developing core technologies to counter its growth in the body.

Visible symptoms of meningococcal diseases have helped medical professionals in diagnosing the disease with palpable ease. Once the disease is diagnosed, it becomes easy for the doctors to prescribe relevant treatment lines.

Growth of Meningococcal Vaccines Market in the US

The US has been the epicentre of growth within the global meningococcal vaccines market. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that over 1,000 cases of meningococcal diseases occur in a every 100,000 people across the region. Therefore, the US is making sound investments in developing core vaccines that protect against bacterial infections. The total volume of revenues within the North America meningococcal vaccines market is slated to increase in the years to follow.

Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market: Key Market Players

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Nuron Biotech

Serum Institute of India Ltd.

JN-International Medical Corporation

Baxter International

The global meningococcal vaccines market can be segmented by:

Type

Polysaccharide Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Combination Vaccines

Men B Vaccines

End use

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

