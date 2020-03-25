Anzeige
OL GROUPE: DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 02/29/20

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares58 198 315
Number of real voting rights
93 342 657
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		94 172 404


For more information:


OL Groupe

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmlsYspmZJudmpueZ8hlbJKUmpxhm5KcapSYl5JsZ5jKbptlm2dll5rHZm9jm2lr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62645-olg-declaration-d_actions-et-nombre-de-droits-de-vote-version-anglaise-29022020.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
