On request of XSpray Pharma AB, company registration number 556649-3671, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from March 27, 2020. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has 16,751,622 shares. Short Name: XSPRAY ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0009973563 ----------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 144229 ----------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ----------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ----------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross CCP / 2 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.