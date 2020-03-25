Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896360 ISIN: US7960508882 Ticker-Symbol: SSU 
Tradegate
25.03.20
11:26 Uhr
913,00 Euro
+12,50
+1,39 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
907,00
919,00
11:33
912,50
915,00
11:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SAMSUNG
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A913,00+1,39 %