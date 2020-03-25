Ceally Smith Takes the Lead in Mentoring and Consulting Entrepreneurs in the Cannabis Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / Over the course of her illustrious career, Ceally Smith has taken on many job titles and has played many professional roles. She is a mentor, consultant, and serial entrepreneur. She is also an educator, a national speaker, a philanthropist, an event host, and an internationally recognized authority in the cannabis industry. Above all of these, however, Ceally Smith is a caring mother. In fact, it is her role as a parent that led her to pursue such diverse experiences with the goal of finding better wellness practices for her children.

Following the birth of her two children and witnessing her son struggle with his behavior and wellbeing, Ceally has made it her life's mission to explore and develop holistic alternatives to achieving health and wellness. She obtained her certification in holistic nutrition and started Organic Meal Prep. She has partnered with Nutrition companies to provide personal in-home food preparation services to hundreds of clients nationwide. Among her former clientele are NFL players and the famous music artist Tech N9ne.

Similarly, it was the improvement of her son's wellbeing, quality of life, and alleviate process as a result of using CBD oil that led Ceally to discover more about the cannabis industry. She soon became deeply involved and never looked back since. Ceally entered into a program where she learned every aspect of cannabis: medical, cooking methods, career building, business law, etc. With her Master Certification in Cannabis, she was able to pursue the different avenues of the industry. Eventually, she founded her own consulting firm, CJL Consulting Enterprise.

Ceally felt strongly about the lack of consumer protection on and public education about cannabis. Having seen first-hand its benefits on her son, she is on a mission to overhaul the cannabis industry for regulations favoring quality oversight, improved education, professionalism, quality business practices, and consumer protection. She has consulted with 100s of farmers, medical professionals, and other companies across the United States to ensure a safe and respectable industry for everyone.

Perhaps the one thing that has remained constant throughout Ceally's journey is her ability to turn outwards and prioritize the wellbeing of others. She has assisted many individuals and companies on successful cannabis-related marketing strategies. As a speaker, she participates in education sessions around the United States in front of thousands of attendees. One of her greatest accomplishments is helping more than a thousand families who have children with special needs to finally find products that help without detrimental, long-term side effects.

Ceally Smith's journey has been an inspiring rags-to-riches story that demonstrates the power of personal perseverance and commitment to the development of self and others. Her lack of a college degree did not stop her from dominating an emerging industry and helping thousands of people. For Ceally, the possibilities in the cannabis space are truly limitless. With her expertise and experience in the hemp industry, Ceally is the ideal mentor and consultant for driven and conscious entrepreneurs who want to achieve financial and time freedom.

