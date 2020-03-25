City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: 1st Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 1st interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020, of 2.5 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 22 May 2020, to shareholders on the register on 24 April 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 23 April 2020.

The Board continues to target total dividends of 10 pence for the current year.

Issued for and on behalf of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited.

Contacts:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

25 March 2020