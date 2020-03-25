Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 589540 ISIN: DE0005895403 Ticker-Symbol: GMM 
Xetra
25.03.20
12:05 Uhr
15,920 Euro
+2,360
+17,40 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAMMER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAMMER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,240
15,600
12:19
15,160
15,680
12:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GRAMMER
GRAMMER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRAMMER AG15,920+17,40 %