Glu Mobile Inc. Even More Attractive During Self-IsolationMobile video game provider Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has recently seen its share price rebound significantly. The stock is up about 50% since mid-March.GLUU stock is being juiced by investor optimism over the impact that bored, coronavirus-quarantined consumers will have on mobile game stocks like Glu Mobile stock.Case in point: on March 19, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the state's nearly 40 million residents to stay at home.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...