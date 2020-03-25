Coronavirus-Driven Market Puts Emphasis on Pharma StocksAs you'd expect during a pandemic, those who make medicine are among the best situated to eke out a profit, even as most other stocks tumble. Considering that gold and bonds and other traditional safe-haven investments are falling at the moment, many investors are looking for salvation-a place to make their money work for them amid the downturn.And that, dear reader, brings us to pharma stocks. More.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...