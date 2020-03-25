Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870737 ISIN: FI0009000681 Ticker-Symbol: NOA3 
Xetra
25.03.20
12:26 Uhr
2,715 Euro
-0,020
-0,73 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,712
2,719
12:43
2,713
2,718
12:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2020 | 12:05
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nokia Oyj: Nokia completes acquisition of Elenion Technologies

Press Release

Nokia completes acquisition of Elenion Technologies

25 March 2020

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Elenion Technologies, a U.S.-based company focusing on silicon photonics technology. The planned acquisition was originally announced February 19, 2020.

Elenion's technology expertise and unique design platform and services enable Nokia to expand its market footprint by addressing the critical and rapidly evolving optical connectivity requirements of 5G, cloud and enterprise networking. Ownership of these key assets brings time-to-market and cost advantages to Nokia's broad portfolio of networking solutions by applying the massive scale and economies of silicon design and manufacturing to the optical supply chain.

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

NOKIA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)