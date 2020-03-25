CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Subsidiary LBC Bioscience Launches First CBD Proprietary Tablet

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience "LBC BIO" is pleased to announce in addition to our two stores , we have finalized the formulization of our "NEW PRODUCT" PROPRIETARY PURE CBD TABLET. The product will be packaged in a jar that will consist of 30 tablets. The product helps consumers with pain relief, soreness reduction, muscle tension and more.

You can preorder now on our website www.lbcbioscienceinc.com. Shipments are expected to leave our facilities in approximately 15 business days. CBD has shown encouraging signs for health and wellness and has become increasingly more acceptable to the public and society.

Lisa Nelson, CEO of CBD Life Sciences, Inc. commented "We are excited to launch our new CBD Tablet to the public, our company has worked hard to design this recently developed product. The CBD Sector is a billion-dollar industry that keeps on growing and we are grateful to be a part of it."

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CBDL'. The Company's main focus is to identify, evaluate and acquire undervalued opportunities with the objective of increasing shareholder value. The acquisition of LBC Bioscience Inc. is the first in the CBD space and the Company is actively pursuing for additional opportunities within this emerging sector.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesaling a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including: hemp drops, CBD pain relief creams, CBD anxiety and sleep supplements, CBD gummy's, CBD brain Boost coffee, CBD weight loss coffee, full line of anti-aging skin line , CBD pet treats, CBD pet drops, and CBD cat treats. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Contact Information Investor Relations

Ten Associates LLC 11529 N. 120th St.

Scottsdale, Arizona 85259 USA

Telephone: 480-326-8577 Contact: Thomas E. Nelson

Email: tenassociates33@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences, Inc.