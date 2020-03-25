Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 541875 ISIN: CA8119161054 Ticker-Symbol: SRM 
Tradegate
25.03.20
11:06 Uhr
8,178 Euro
+0,026
+0,32 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,922
8,130
13:52
7,912
8,102
13:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEABRIDGE GOLD
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC8,178+0,32 %