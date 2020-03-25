Increasing Demand From Prominent End-use Industries Will Drive Sales of Industrial Radiography Equipment to US$1,032.7 Mn by 2027 End, Finds TMR

Industrial radiography is currently experiencing a high demand from variety of end-use application sectors such as oil & gas, semiconductor, and aerospace & defense among others

With the constant developments in the field of imaging techniques, the global market for industrial radiography equipment is expected to witness a highly promising growth in the near future

ALBANY, New York, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report published by Transparency Market Research, the global industrial radiography equipment market is expected to undergo a considerable transformation over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The research report offers great insights on the key segments, driving and inhibiting factors, prominent geographical segments, and the leading companies operating in the global market.

According to the research report, the global industrial radiography equipment market stood at an initial valuation of US$574.8 Mn in the year 2018. The market is projected to develop at a healthy CAGR of 6.75% over the course of the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2027. With this rate of growth, the valuation of the global market is expected to rise up to US$1,032.7 Mn by the fall of forecast period in 2027.

Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market - Key Takeaways

In terms of imaging technique, the global market for industrial radiography equipment is expected to be dominated by the segment of digital radiography.

Growing usage of this technique for carrying out non-destructive testing of different components to assess their quality and make sure of their structural integrity is the chief growth factor for the segment.

Based on application, the global market is expected to be led by the segment of manufacturing as the sector is increasingly using these techniques to ensure superior quality of components.

The manufacturing segment is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR of 7.98% over the given period of assessment.

Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market - Key Driving Factors

One of the biggest driving factors for the growth of the global industrial radiography equipment market is its ever increasing segments for end use applications.

Currently, the market caters to variety of sectors such as aerospace & defense, oil & gas, manufacturing, and semiconductor among others.

Increasing demand from these sectors to use industrial radiography techniques to maintain the high quality of the components is also a key driving factor for the development of the global market.

Another important growth factor for the market development has been the recent growth observed in the semiconductors sector.

With the shrinking size of different components making it difficult to test their quality, there is a high demand for industrial radiography equipment to carry out non-destructive testing for their durability and quality assessment.

In addition to this, constant developments in the field of imaging techniques is also expected to help the growth of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period.

Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market - Geographical Outlook

The global market is primarily dominated by the regional segment of North America followed by Europe .

followed by . Growth of the North America market is due to increasing demand for these equipment from several end use sectors such as manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and oil & gas among others.

market is due to increasing demand for these equipment from several end use sectors such as manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and oil & gas among others. Asia Pacific is the fastest developing regional segment of the global industrial radiography equipment market.

Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market - Key Players

Fujifilm Corporation, Comet Group, Shimadzu Corporation, Nikon Corporation, and North Star Imaging are some of the key companies operating in the global market.

The global industrial radiography equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market, by Imaging Technique

Film-based Radiography

Digital Radiography

Direct Radiography



Computed Radiography



Computed Tomography

Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market, by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation



Electronics



Manufacturing



Oil & Gas



Others

Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) India



Japan



China



Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) GCC



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

