Sampo plc: Sampo postpones its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 23 April 2020

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 March 2020 at 2:00 pm

Sampo postpones its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 23 April 2020

To ensure the safety and well-being of Sampo's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders in light of the corona outbreak and the related health threat, the Board of Directors of Sampo plc has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 23 April 2020.

Sampo intends to arrange the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2020. A notice to the Annual General Meeting will be published during May. Due to the postponement of the AGM, the record date and dividend payment date will be revised accordingly.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications



For more information, please contact:

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031