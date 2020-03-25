Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2020 | 13:05
Sampo plc: Sampo postpones its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 23 April 2020

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 March 2020 at 2:00 pm

Sampo postpones its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 23 April 2020

To ensure the safety and well-being of Sampo's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders in light of the corona outbreak and the related health threat, the Board of Directors of Sampo plc has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 23 April 2020.

Sampo intends to arrange the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2020. A notice to the Annual General Meeting will be published during May. Due to the postponement of the AGM, the record date and dividend payment date will be revised accordingly.

SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications


For more information, please contact:

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

