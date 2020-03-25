Global Technology Sales and Marketing Agency Enables Sales Representatives to Work Safely and Effectively from Home on 8x8 Cloud Communications Solution

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced EIMS, a United Kingdom-based technology lead-generation, sales and channel agency with global operations, is now using the 8x8 cloud communications solution to enable its sales representatives across Spain, the UK and New Zealand to safely and productively work from home.

EIMS, founded in 1996, delivers world-class marketing, sales and channel solutions that help technology companies to grow revenues across EMEA, APAC and the Americas. Following the Spanish government's state of emergency and mandatory lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EIMS needed to quickly find a solution for its team in Barcelona that minimized business disruption and allowed employees new to remote working to remain productive.

"Due to the fast-changing public health situation, employee well-being was the top priority, not only in Spain, but across all our operations centers around the world," said Tim Smith, CEO at EIMS. "Partnering with 8x8 enabled us to rapidly and safely move our teams from working in the office to their homes without impacting the high quality support we provide international clients. In the matter of days, we had more than 170 sales representatives around the world up and running, and working remote on the 8x8 cloud communications solution."

EIMS rapidly deployed 8x8 X Series, an integrated solution for voice, chat, video meetings and contact center built on an open, modern cloud technology platform, to their Barcelona office, and then quickly onboarded its Bournemouth headquarters and Auckland, New Zealand office as well. Since going live on 8x8, EIMS sales representatives are using the 8x8 Virtual Office desktop and mobile apps for collaboration and sales and customer engagement from any device or location. In addition, team managers can now remotely monitor quality assurance as well as:

Schedule and host team video meetings

Track call volumes

Monitor live calls and listen to call recordings

Create team chat rooms to collaborate on programs

Supervise overall sales representative performance and productivity

"8x8 is committed to delivering the highest levels of service and support for global organizations, who need to be ready, responsive and resilient during today's challenging times," said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. "What EIMS has been able to accomplish in only a few days is testament to their corporate agility and employee-first philosophy. We are proud of our team's effort and the 8x8 cloud communications platform enabling this fast transition to remote work."

3.5 Million Video Meetings Monthly Active Users Globally; More Than 2X Growth in Less Than a Week

8x8 X Series meets the needs of businesses with a mobile and remote workforce by providing a highly reliable and resilient solution across desktop and mobile devices for voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, APIs and advanced analytics. This allows companies to rapidly unify a distributed workforce and enable flexible workstyles. 8x8 X Series includes 8x8 Video Meetings, which is also available as a free, unlimited standalone version at https://8x8.vc, and provides international dial-in numbers in more than 55 countries. 8x8 Video Meetings is optimized for use with the WebRTC standard which enables attendees to instantly join meetings without any downloads or plugins.

8x8 has experienced a significant increase in usage across its video meetings solutions with monthly active users growing globally to now more than 3.5 million. For the latest 8x8 Video Meetings usage statistics, user stories and social posts updated daily, visit https://www.8x8.com/live.

