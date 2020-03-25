Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2020) - MBMI Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "MBMI") announces that following close of business on March 24, the Company's common shares were delisted by the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company has subsequently effected the consolidation of its outstanding common shares on a 360,000 to 1 basis (the "Consolidation") which completed the previously announced going private transaction (the "Going Private Transaction") with Techlink Venture Limited. As previously disclosed, the Company intends to apply to cease to be a reporting issuer in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

Details of the Consolidation and the other matters relating to the Going Private Transaction are included in the Company's press release dated March 13 and the Information Circular dated February 3 which have been filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

