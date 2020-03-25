MatchCraft's CEO Wins the Localogy Excellence Category Builder Award

Sandy Lohr honored for her contribution to the local search industry

SANTA MONICA, California, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 24th, Localogy announced that MatchCraft's CEO, Sandy Lohr, has been awarded the Localogy Excellence Category Builder Award in recognition of the work that she continues to do to help shape the future of the local search industry.

This was the first installment of the Localogy Excellence Awards, hosted by the newly rebranded Localogy (formerly the Local Search Association). The goal of the awards program was to recognize organizations and individual leaders shaping the future of localization for the over 30 million local businesses that depend on them every day.

The award nominees were judged based on factors such as contribution to the local search space via their roles and through board memberships, volunteer work and thought leadership.

"I am extremely humbled by this recognition. Highlighted in today's troubled world is the need to help local businesses understand consumers as they change their search behavior. We join Localogy and our clients in the importance of educating local businesses on the best marketing opportunities in this crisis. We are honored and humbled to accept this inaugural award from our industry partner, Localogy." said Sandy Lohr, MatchCraft's CEO.

About Localogy

Localogy, formerly the Local Search Association (LSA), is a not-for-profit trade association comprised of technology, marketing, and media service providers, agencies and multi-location brands whose services aim to help small businesses thrive in an increasingly localized world. Localogy's members represent today's top organizations in local commerce. Localogy is dedicated to helping its members succeed through data and insights, education, events, consulting services and more.

About MatchCraft

MatchCraft provides a best-in-class marketing platform that enables companies to successfully sell and manage search, display, and social campaigns for their advertisers. Unlike other marketing technology platforms, MatchCraft's platform adVantageTM helps organizations efficiently manage campaigns of all sizes, enabling clients to deliver spectacular results to their advertisers. MatchCraft's sophisticated real-time bidding algorithms, and team of digital marketing enthusiasts, work relentlessly to deliver exceptional ROI for merchants around the world. MatchCraft has headquarters in the heart of "Silicon Beach," in Santa Monica, Calif., with additional offices in The Netherlands, India, and Brazil. For digital marketing news, advice and to stay in the loop on product rollouts, follow MatchCraft on Facebook , MatchCraft on Twitter , or visit www.MatchCraft.com

