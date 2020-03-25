Applied BioSciences Corp.: Applied BioSciences Announces Launch of Remedi Pure Product Line to Combat Spread of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / Applied BioSciences Corp. (OTCQB:APPB), a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, science-driven, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics/ biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a wide-range of diseases, today announced that it has diverted manufacturing resources to build products that will help battle the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Applied BioSciences has formulated its sanitizing blends according to the CDC guidelines to make them as effective as possible in killing harmful germs and bacteria. The product line includes a travel-friendly, 2oz Remedi Pure Sanitize blend with a cooling, Menthol, Lidocaine & Aloe Vera to not only sanitize effectively using 70% Isopropyl Alcohol, but also heal your skin and hands. The Remedi Pure Sanitize blends in 4oz and 8oz sizes, combines Aloe Vera and Vitamin E with a 70% Ethyl Alcohol blend for use in all areas of life, throughout your day. Remedi Pure Sanitize products aim to offer the comfort of knowing your environment is clean, sanitary and healthy for you and your loved ones.

In light of the recent global events, the team at Applied BioSciences is prioritizing the development of additional products to complement our hand sanitizer line. We expect to launch new products in the coming weeks which will include, a travel-sized sanitizing spray, an anti-bacterial hand soap, and bottles of 99% Isopropyl Alcohol.

The Remedi Pure Sanitizer products can be found on our website healthyhandsanitizer.com/.

Applied BioSciences will donate a portion of our production to schools, health facilities, and other organizations who provide critical services to help with social distancing and isolation measures. Please contact us at donations@appliedbiocorp.com for more information.

"Our core goal is to fulfill social good through the creation of the Remedi Pure cleaning products to counter the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Even small efforts go a long way in a time of need, and we plan to use additional resources including our testing facility to help with this effort," commented Chris Bridges, President of Applied BioSciences.

About Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied BioSciences is a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, science-driven, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics/ biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a wide-range of diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. We also deliver high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health and wellbeing as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers. For more information, visit the company's website.

