RedHawk Holdings Corp.: Pomona Police Department is the First Law Enforcement Agency in California to Install New SANDD mini - FR Needle Incineration Devices in Patrol Vehicles to Prevent Needle Stick Injuries

Orders from Other Law Enforcement Agencies in Louisiana, California, Texas and Across the U.S. are Pending

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / RedHawk Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:SNDD) ("RedHawk" or the "Company"), announced today that the City Council for the City of Pomona, California, has approved the installation of the Company's new, portable SANDD mini - FR™ into patrol vehicles.

SANDD mini - FR™ is a cutting-edge needle incineration device that has been developed specifically for first responders. The device incinerates needles on location, reducing the risk of first responders being injured by needles while on duty. The Pomona Police Department ("Pomona PD"), who regularly appears on the television program Live PD, is the first law enforcement agency in the State of California to receive the SANDD mini-FR™ devices which are scheduled to be installed into 60 marked and unmarked patrol units. The SANDD mini™ is recognized by the State of California as the only FDA approved portable, battery-operated needle destruction device that eliminates the use of sharps containers for disposal in both clinical and home settings.

Commenting on the installation, Lieutenant Anthony Catanese, said, "While on patrol, Pomona PD officers routinely come into contact with improperly disposed needles. In the field there are limited disposal options and most often Officers drive the needles to the department's property building and for placement into a "sharps' container for destruction. Pomona PD staff conducted research for portable needle disposal equipment that can be used in the field and found that the SANDD - FR™ is a safe and efficient option for needle disposal. Additionally, utilizing the SANDD mini - FR™ allows the City of Pomona to comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's ("OSHA") regulations regarding the applicability of needle destruction devices under the scope of OSHA's Blood-borne Pathogens Standard, 29 CFR 1910.1030."

Due to heightened risk of disease and the high medical costs associated with needle stick injuries, law enforcement agencies must take necessary safety precautions for their officers. Workers' compensation cost for a single needle stick injury can easily top $30,000 without the law enforcement officer even contracting a disease. If a law enforcement officer should contract HIV and/or Hepatitis C, medical claims could easily top $1 million. The SANDD mini - FR™ is a safe, economical and environmentally friendly method for officers dealing with needle disposal while on patrol.

"We are currently selling our SANDD mini - FR™ devices to law enforcement agencies throughout the country. The addition of California-based Pomona PD is an exciting extension of our law enforcement customer base," said G. Darcy Klug, RedHawk's Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer. "We were introduced to Pomona PD by our National Spokesperson, "Dr. Drew' Pinsky. Officer safety is paramount to both RedHawk and the Executive Team at Pomona PD and officers at the Pomona PD are exposed to thousands of needles every year. Over the past few months we have successfully worked with Pomona PD to adapt the SANDD mini - FR™ to meet the needs of their patrol officers in the field. Sales to other law enforcement agencies throughout the states of Louisiana, California, Texas and across the U.S. are pending"

The SANDD mini- FR™ is a portable, lithium-ion battery operated device, adapted specifically for the unique needs of law enforcement and is extremely easy to use. When activated, the device uses an arc of electricity to heat the needle to about 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit within seconds, completely incinerating the needle, leaving no remaining sharp. The heat also kills off any blood-borne pathogens, and the incinerated needle creates a vacuum in the syringe, meaning nothing left inside can escape.

RedHawk, through their revolutionary FDA approved medical device, Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), is reducing the risk of needle stick injury and increasing access to safe, economical and environmentally friendly needle disposal for all. For more information, please visit: www.needledestructiondevice.com.

About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sells the Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), WoundClot Surgical - Advanced Bleeding Control, and the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. Through our United Kingdom based subsidiary, we manufacture and market branded generic pharmaceuticals. RedHawk Energy holds the exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner. For more information, please visit: http://www.redhawkholdingscorp.com

