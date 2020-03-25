Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2020) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) ("PK Beans" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated March 2, 2020 extending its previously announced reduced exercise price of $0.05 on all outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrant Incentive Program"), it will now further extend the Warrant Incentive Program until April 30, 2020 (the "Warrant Incentive Extension").

Under the Warrant Incentive Extension, the Company has offered to all holders of common share purchase warrants (the "Warrantholders") a reduced exercise price of $0.05 on all outstanding common share purchase warrants until April 30, 2020. The warrant incentive program was most recently set to expire today, March 18, 2020.

The Company currently has 10,451,200 outstanding common share purchase warrants, in addition to 250,000 warrants that were exercised pursuant to the warrant incentive program. If a Warrantholder does not exercise their Warrants under the Warrant Incentive Extension, the Warrants will revert back to their original terms following the new expiration of the Warrant Incentive Extension on April 30, 2020.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

PK Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

To learn more about PK Beans, visit: www.pkbeans.com.

Ms. Traci Costa, President and CEO

Reader Advisory

This news release may include forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

