Future Market Insights: Sales of Liquid Capsule Filling Machines Upheld by Drug Manufacturers; Automatic Machines Remain Preferred, Finds a New FMI Study

Increasing adoption of preventive healthcare and nutraceuticals for general wellness will propel the demand for dietary supplements manufactured using liquid capsules filling machines.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / Benefits of liquid capsule benefits such as easy digestion and availability of raw materials position liquid capsules as an ideal alternative to conventional tablets. On the back of increasing adoption of liquid capsules by pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, the global liquid capsule filling machines market will grow 1.3X during the projection period (2019 - 2029). Surging adoption of plant-based and vegan diets will continue to strengthen demand for liquid capsules and further increase the sale of liquid capsule filling machines.

"Market players are forging strategic partnerships with local mid-sized companies in key growth regions to expand their global footprint. Advancement of large-scale liquid capsule filling machines will present remunerative growth opportunities through 2029," highlights FMI report.

Key Takeaways of Liquid Capsule Filling Machines Market

Drug manufacturers account for a majority share of the total product demand.

Automatic liquid capsule filling machines drive revenues with a major share of the total market value.

Hard gel continues to hold a leading share in market owing to easy availability of raw materials and cost efficiency.

When categorised based on output capacity, 12,000-25,000 C/hr will create increment dollar opportunities to the tune of US$ 19 Mn through 2029.

With over 1/3rd market value share, North America presents gainful opportunities for manufacturers during the forecast period.

Key Factors Driving Liquid Capsule Filling Machines Market

Presence of prominent manufacturers and research & development labs in developed regions will present sustainable growth opportunities.

Multiplying health conscious consumers coupled with increasing disposable income will result in trickled down surge in demand for the product.

Vegetarian capsules present a lucrative growth opportunity for all value chain stakeholders.

Key Growth Constraint - Liquid Capsule Filling Machines Market

High-cost of procurement prevents remunerative adoption among small and medium pharmaceutical enterprises.

Competitive Landscape of the Liquid Capsule Filling Machines Market

Manufacturers are targeting developments in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical supplements landscape such as vegetarian capsules. These capsules are attracting multiplying customers on the back of product features such as minimum moisture, and reduced hygroscopicity. Major players that may influence market competition are, but not limited to, Qualicaps, ACG Group, Dott Bonapace, Capsugel (Lonza), Furis Group Co.,Ltd" Shandong SMA Pharmatech Co.,Ltd, UPMACH, Sinopham Co.,Ltd, Harro Hofliger, Schaefer Technologies, IMA, and Bosch Packaging Technology.

About the Report

This FMI report covers the ongoing industry trends and an extensive analysis on liquid capsule filling machines market growth at global, regional, and country levels. The report offers compelling insights based on machine type (semi-automatic and automatic), output capacity (up to 6,000 C/hr, 6,001-12,000 C/hr, 12,001-25,000 C/hr, 25,001-70,000 C/hr, 70,001-90,000 C/hr, and above 90,000 C/hr), capsule type (hard and soft), end-users (R&D labs, and drug manufacturers), and across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

