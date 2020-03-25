SVoD Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 32.3 Billion by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global subscription video on demand (SVoD) market size was at USD 24.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 32.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2025.

SVoD is a video on demand service that allows users to access a whole video library at a small recurring fee. It is expected that the convenience of viewing video anywhere at any time, increased proliferation of smart devices, high-speed connectivity, and affordability would drive the growth of the SVoD market size.

The SVoD report focuses on the global status of SVoD, future outlook, opportunities for growth, key market, and key actors. The study aims to present the growth of SVoD in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SVoD MARKET SIZE

The increasing pool of audiences with a preference for personalized content to control and select viewing as desired has contributed to the increased demand for the SVoD market.

Improved network speed due to technological advancements are enabling video on demand service providers to deliver high-definition videos at a faster streaming rate. This more rapid streaming capability is expected to increase market growth.

Furthermore, the SVOD industry is gaining tremendous popularity due to the increase in mobile broadband penetration that has fuelled the adoption of mobile devices for live video content streaming. Youth's inclination to live sports events as well as health and fitness training is driving SVoD industry development, especially in emerging economies like India and China.

REGION WISE SVoD MARKET SHARE

North America accounts for the highest share for the SVoD market, followed by Europe . The growth of North America's demand subscription video market is primarily driven by Canada and the US, due to the presence of leading players in these countries.

Because of the rapid growth and industrialization in the Asia Pacific region, it is expected to generate lucrative business opportunities for key players operating on the SVoD business.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The key players covered in this study

Netflix

Hulu

Amazon Prime Instant Video

Globo Play

Claro Video

Crackle

HBO

Others

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

TV

Fixed broadband

Smartphone

Tablet

Market segment by Application, split into

Entertainment

Commercial

Others

