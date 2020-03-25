Xinyi Solar reported record profits earlier this month, not surprisingly prompting bullish talk of extending its plans to expand production capacity this year and next. However, with PV demand in Europe key to its returns, the company has accepted the coronavirus epidemic may have an impact this year.It is a testament to the fast moving nature of the Covid-19 epidemic that the full-year results due to be published by a clutch of Hong Kong-listed solar companies early next week are likely to contain a lot more mentions of "coronavirus" than the update issued by Chinese PV glass company Xinyi Solar ...

