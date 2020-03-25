Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its new article that sheds light on the growing need for healthcare payers to turn customer-centric.

The ongoing transformations in healthcare have opened up new opportunities for both healthcare payers and providers. As a result, healthcare providers are witnessing the advent of new health data models, re-alignment of business structures, and an inclination towards healthcare consumerism. Going forward healthcare organizations must plan and adapt to the rise in consumerism as it offers several benefits that can help them achieve new levels of productivity, improve customer experience, and yield better outcomes. The move towards healthcare consumerism is not just helping the healthcare industry to devise services and deliver a better experience but also plays a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency and centralizing regulations to minimize costs.

How Analytics Can Drive Customer-Centricity in Healthcare

Leveraging advanced analytics solutions offers healthcare service providers a golden opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of their customers and make strategic decisions using data-driven insights.Analytics in healthcare also play a pivotal role in helping providers and payers enhance customer experience, manage operations, resolve issues, and identify customer preferences and behavior through customer segmentation. Healthcare organizations can improve customer experience with the help of health data analytics, in the following ways:

Ensuring effective management of health data using medical data analytics insights

Increasing awareness and tracking patterns in disease progression

Offering quick resolutions to various billing, claims, and coverage queries through multiple channels

