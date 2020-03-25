FactMR: Sales of Drip Coffee Machines to Grow Steadily Through 2028; Smartphone and AI Tech Integration to Boost Demand, Projects a Fact.MR Report

Drip coffee machines are finding widespread use in commercial and residential applications as they ensure better quality of coffee and ease of use, as compared to other alternatives.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / The global drip coffee machines market will expand at a modest 3% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2028. Changes in consumer preference for home brewed coffee would be a key growth driver. In addition, integration of smartphone and artificial intelligence technologies are enabling broader scope of functionality of drip coffee machines for end user requirements.

"Product differentiation strategies have gained a positive response from consumers. Tier 2 players are able to better their brand image through this strategy." opines Fact.MR in its new research study.

Drip Coffee Machines Market - Key Takeaways

High-capacity drip coffee machines capture over half of overall market value, owing to demand from commercial establishments.

Metal-based drip coffee machines are likely to garner traction on the back of their high-quality finish and durability.

Drip coffee machines with glass carafes will account for major market share, with 1.3x growth.

Europe is leading the global drip coffee machines market, accounting for a third of the market share.

Commercial establishments would be the key application area, with a growth of 1.4x through the forecast period.

Drip Coffee Machines Market - Key Driving Factors

Rising consumption of gourmet coffee, and higher coffee consumption by millennial populations aids the adoption of drip coffee machines.

Increasing numbers of bistros and cafes in recent years to sustain demand.

Tech innovations by market players are generating opportunities for revenue growth in the industry.

Drip Coffee Machines Market - Key Restraint

Irregularities in performance and issues with maintenance to hinder adoption, and market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Drip coffee machine manufacturers are investing in product launches and are rolling out innovative offerings and artificial intelligence technologies along with smartphone integration to meet customer preferences. Key players in drip coffee machines market include BSH Hausgerate GmbH, Krups GmbH, Jura Elektroapparate AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V. Melitta Group, and De'Longhi Appliances s.r.l.

About the Report

This 170-page research study offers an extensive analysis of the global drip coffee machines market, covering historical and forecast data for the predefined timeframe. The report delivers compelling insights on the basis of cup capacity (less than 10 cups and more than 10 cups), carafe type (glass and thermal), end use (residential and commercial), body type (metal and plastic) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa).

