Delta Capita Group Secures an Investment of $50m and Access to Over $100m Transaction Capital From Prytek Holdings

LONDON, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Capita Group, a global consulting, solutions and managed services provider, has secured a $50m equity investment from Prytek Holdings and gained access to over $100m of capital for future acquisitions and funding for client transactions. The investment enables Delta Capita to further expand as one of Europe's leading service providers and fintech technology hubs.

Prytek, the multinational corporation headquartered in Singapore, focuses on technology investments and operations-as-a-service companies, with a $300m diverse portfolio across fintech, edutech, artificial intelligence, cyber security and human resources. Following this transaction, Delta Capita will become the financial services arm of Prytek, bringing a range of innovation and technology to its clients.

Prytek's Managing Partner, Andrey Yahsunky says, "Delta Capita has a unique combination of experience in Financial Services and technology innovation capability allowing it to offer outstanding managed services and solutions to its clients. Delta Capita will now benefit from access to the 35 innovative technology companies across the Prytek Group."

Delta Capita's CEO Joe Channer says, "Access to Prytek's capital and growing portfolio, provides further leverage for Delta Capita and its growth as one of Europe's largest fintech solutions and service providers."

Delta Capita has recently been recognised by the Financial Times as one of the fastest growing businesses for 2020. This announcement follows the recent appointments of a number of high profile industry leaders including:

-David Long (Board Member)

-Philip Freeborn (Head of Pricing and Risk Services)

-Gary McClure (Head of KYC Services) and

-Gary Bullock (Head of Post Trade Services)