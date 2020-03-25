Future Market Insights: Micro Flute Paper Set to Surpass US$ 3 Bn by 2024; Demand for Recyclable Packaging Applications to Soar, Forecasts a New FMI Study

Transition by the retail industry towards packaging innovation activities to cut down on material costs is a key factor contributing to value creation for the micro flute paper industry.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / The micro flute paper market is projected to attain a revenue pool of US$ 3Bn by 2024 during the forecast period (2019-2029). A significant increase in demand for lightweight and cost effective shelf ready packaging is a predominant factor driving the sales of micro flute paper. Sustainability initiatives by end user industries is positively impacting the demand for anti-flute paper products, and will continue to sustain strong growth, reveals Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new study.

"Packaging converters are innovating by combining different types of micro flute paper to reduce transportation cost. Combinations such as EE flute offers aesthetic appearance, better printing capability than other flutes," says the FMI study.

Request PDF Sample of the 170-page report on the micro flute paper market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9965

Micro Flute Paper Market - Key Takeaways

Europe will remain the leading micro flute paper market, accounting for more than a third of the market share.

E-type micro flute paper remains the bestselling category, accounted for by superior compression strength and crush resistance.

Recyclable packaging applications will account for majority market share, superior incremental opportunity.

F-type micro flute paper is projected to display strong growth, with scope for litho printing, offset printing, and flexo printing.

Micro flute paper Market - Key Driving Factors

The rising demand for shelf ready packaging has become a major trend in the industry and has become a primary growth driver.

Recycling initiatives by end user industries, particularly in the retail sector, has been key to growth.

Manufacturers are leveraging the advantages of combining micro flute paper types to effectively minimize transport and storage costs. This is boosting the overall market growth.

Micro flute paper Market - Key Constraint

Complex machinery associated with the production of micro flute paper, will remain a challenge for market players, in terms of longer down time and higher maintenance costs.

Explore 44 tables, 43 figures of the study. Request TOC of the report at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-9965

Competition Landscape

Key players in the micro flute paper market are DS Smith Plc, CartonHub, Smurfit Kappa Group, GWP Group Ltd., Mayr-Melnhof Packaging, Independent Corrugator Inc., Stora Enso Oyj, Al Kifah Paper Products Company, WestRock Company, KRPA Holding CZ, Novolex Holdings Inc., Netpak, Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc., Braepac Packaging, and Cascades Sonoco Inc. Majority of these players are investing in product development efforts to effectively replace wax coated packaging. Moreover, research on weight reduction is a key strategy by leaders to stay ahead of their competitors.

More About the Report

FMI's market research report of 300 pages offers comprehensive insights on micro flute paper market. The market is analyzed on the basis of product type (E Flute, F Flute, N Flute, and D Flute), basis weight (up to 100 GSM, 100 to 175 GSM, 175 to 250 GSM, above 250 GSM), material (virgin and recycled), and end use (food & beverages, medical & pharmaceuticals, personal care, consumer durable electronics goods, and others) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA).

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Packaging Landscape

Smart Labels Market: Find in-depth insights on the global smart labels market with detailed segment-wide analysis, market statistics, key influencing factors, prominent players and critical developmental strategies adopted by market players for a 10-year forecast period.

Produce Packaging Market: FMI's report on the global produce packaging market offers an in-depth commentary on the market poised for prolific growth during 2017-2022. The study covers comprehensive evaluation of key impacting forces, revenue sources, and market leaders along with instrumental market strategies.

Cling Film Market: Get a deep-dive analysis on the cling film market with crucial insights on growth levers, opportunities, restraints, regulatory policies, regional market forecast and key forte of market leaders.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/micro-flute-paper-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/micro-flute-paper-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582480/Micro-Flute-Paper-Set-to-Surpass-US-3-Bn-by-2024-Demand-for-Recyclable-Packaging-Applications-to-Soar-Forecasts-a-New-FMI-Study