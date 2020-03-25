Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAN LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2020 / 14:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.2799 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 675543 CODE: LCAN LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAN LN Sequence No.: 54529 EQS News ID: 1006763 End of Announcement EQS News Service

