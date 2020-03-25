Nefab Intends to Buy Szkaliczki & Partners Plastic Processing Ltd

JÖNKÖPING, Sweden, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are happy to announce that, on February 17th 2020, Nefab AB and Szkaliczki & Partners Holding Ltd. have signed an agreement where Nefab AB intends to purchase 100% of the shares of Szkaliczki & Partners Plastic Processing Ltd in Hungary.

Szkaliczki's leading technology and strong engineering capabilities for thermoformed trays is a fantastic addition to Nefab's global offering of engineered multi-material packaging solutions and logistics services. With the addition of Szkaliczki's capabilities Nefab will be even better positioned to serve customers worldwide in return flows, with engineered solutions that are optimized to lower customers' environmental impact and reduce costs, throughout their supply chains.

The transaction is still pending approval by the Hungarian Competition Authority. The approval is expected within a week.



About Nefab



Nefab, founded in 1949, is a world leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions and logistics optimization services. Nefab serves global industrial companies in industries such as Telecom/Datacom, Energy, Automotive, Healthcare equipment and Aerospace. Nefab has 3000 employees in Europe, North and South America and Asia. Sales in 2019 amounted to 4,9 billion SEK. Owners of the Group are the Nordgren/Pihl family and FAM AB.

For more information about Nefab, please visit nefab.com

