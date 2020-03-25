Paper Core Market to Reach the Billion-dollar Mark in 2029; Demand for Kraft Paper Options on an Upswing: Future Market Insights

Major paper core companies continue to push investments towards the production of virgin kraft paper. Manufacturers are also showcasing interest in raising the adoption of paperboard materials in the paper core industry.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / The global paper core market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1 Bn during the forecast period (2019 - 2029). According to a new study of Future Market Insights (FMI), the market for paper core is largely influenced by government and public concerns about waste generated by the packaging industry.

"Textile manufacturers in Europe and Asia use over 70% of the packaging material made from paper and paperboard. This is anticipated to substantially propel the demand for paper core in the years ahead," reveals the FMI report.

Request report sample with 250+ pages to gain in-depth insights https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5317

Key Research Findings

The kraft paper segment will remain a highly preferred product option in the paper core market accounting for more than 50% of the market share.

The paper and polyester segment will witness healthy demand growth as an end use industry area for paper core.

The 23-76 mm segment will hold pole position through 2029, driven by varied end use applications.

Winding and rewinding applications will generate substantial lucrative opportunities through 2029.

Asia will hold a leading market position with a projected value share of 47% through the forecast period.

Key Growth Drivers

High demand for multi-functionary, customized paper core for textile, paper, and polyester applications plays a major role in the growth of market.

The widespread use of paper core in retail and FMCG contributes to market growth.

Environmental concerns over plastic waste, and the consequent adoption of paper alternatives will propel market growth.

Incorporation of RFID tags in paper cores will limit loses in packaging and will increase adoption.

Key Impediments

The strict regulations associated emissions and deforestation hinders the growth of the industry.

Explore the complete paper core market report with 105 illustrative figures, 90 data tables, and the table of contents. Also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5317

Competition Structure Analysis - Paper Core Market

The competition landscape of the paper core market remains moderately fragmented. Key producers are also pushing for incorporation of smart functionalities in their conventional product offerings. Manufacturers are also seeking to meet compliance standards of reuse and recycling to their offerings.

Some of the key players in the paper core market include, but are not limited to Autodesk, Kurnert Group, and Esprit among others.

Explore Future Market Insights' detailed coverage on,

Labeling Equipment Market- This research report provides an in-depth range of insights which identify revenue sectors, key strategies, and potential growth opportunities, associated with labeling equipment.

Aluminum Extrusions Market- This report includes a detailed analysis on competitive scenarios, and essential information on major players in the aluminum extrusions market.

Snap-on Closures Market- This write up encompasses detailed secondary research, which is used to estimate key industry players, overall size of the snap-on closures market, and relevant industry associations.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence platform that goes beyond the conventional research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today.

About the Report

This report offers global, regional, and national level analysis on the latest trends in the industry influencing the paper core market. The study provides actionable insights on the basis of material (kraft paper and paperboard), diameter (23-76 mm, 77 - 152mm, 153-229 mm, and 230mm and above), application (winding and rewinding, decoration and specialty, hygiene and tissue paper, and printing and coating), end-use industry (paper and polyester, electronics, textiles, construction, and beverage packaging) across 30 countries spanning seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/paper-cores-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/paper-cores-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582487/Paper-Core-Market-to-Reach-the-Billion-dollar-Mark-in-2029-Demand-for-Kraft-Paper-Options-on-an-Upswing-Future-Market-Insights