Silence Therapeutics announced on 25 March 2020 that it has signed a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to develop novel drugs for cardiovascular, renal, metabolic and respiratory diseases. The deal includes an upfront of $60m, $20m in equity investment, and for each of the planned targets $400m in milestones, and high single- to low double-digit royalties. Additionally, the company announced that it would elevate SLN360 to the status of lead asset and expects to file an IND later in 2020 and to have interim results in mid-2021.

