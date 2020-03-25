Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886455 ISIN: GB0009895292 Ticker-Symbol: ZEG 
Xetra
25.03.20
15:37 Uhr
73,74 Euro
-1,91
-2,52 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,96
74,04
16:26
74,29
74,54
16:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRAZENECA
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASTRAZENECA PLC73,74-2,52 %
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC5,450+23,30 %