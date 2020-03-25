An international research team has defined the operational parameters needed to design and manufacture crystalline silicon PV modules for tropical climates. The group proposed a back-junction, back-contact cell tech with a selective laser soldering technique it claims offers the best potential to yield such robust panels.Researchers from Ghana's Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Kumasi and the U.K.'s Teesside University have identified parameters and techniques they say could be used to design and manufacture robust, moisture-resistant PV modules for the tropics. The research, ...

