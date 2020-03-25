RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Launches A.I. Powered Insights for Real Estate Agents in Denver, CO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS)(OTCQB:RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the launch of new hyperlocal "data insights" for real estate agents in Denver, CO.

RESAAS uses Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) to identify valuable data to display to agents within a specific market.

Denver, CO is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. This is a catalyst for a hot real estate market, with more demand for housing than supply.

"The RESAAS platform has become the go-to destination to quickly and securely find verified real estate agents to do business with," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS data shows Denver receives a significant number of out-of-state referrals. Agents in the Denver area should register for RESAAS Premium to maximize their chance of new business."

RESAAS Premium agents receive instant referral notifications that non-Premium agents do not.

RESAAS will deploy the same A.I. powered technology it uses in Denver throughout the world.

###

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

For further information contact :

Don Mosher

RESAAS Services Inc.

Tel: +1 (604) 685-6465 Email: don.mosher@resaas.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE: RESAAS Services Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582491/RESAAS-Launches-AI-Powered-Insights-for-Real-Estate-Agents-in-Denver-CO