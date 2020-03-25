Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub Opens in Brownsburg!

Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub opens in Brownsburg today with carry-out service featuring its super-fast and efficient "Pizza Valet" curbside service.

BROWNSBURG, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub (OTC QB:NROM) opens for business today in Brownsburg, IN! Famous for fan favorites like Deep-Dish Sicilian Pizza and Breadsticks with Spicy Cheese Dip, the entire menu, including beer and wine, will be available for carry-out. Guests are free to order inside, on the phone at 317-852-4433 or online at www.nrpizzapub.com. In 2019, Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub introduced its unique "Pizza Valet" curbside carry-out service at all locations, and the Brownsburg restaurant will feature this service as well - just place your order for curbside carry-out and your valet will rush your food to your car!

Scott Mobley, President of Noble Roman's, said everyone in the company was thrilled to be opening for business in Brownsburg today. "I am excited to announce that Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub is now open for curbside carryout in Brownsburg! Our building is ready; our staff is trained; we are opening for curbside carry-out service because pizza is fun, and we all need a little fun in our lives right now! We will save our Grand Opening festivities and surprises until after the present circumstances pass, but in the meantime, call us in Brownsburg at 317-852-4433 or order online at www.nrpizzapub.com; we will be ready to bring your Noble Roman's favorites, including pizza, breadsticks, beer and wine, curbside to your car! As soon as government officials determine that circumstances safely allow it, we'll open our dining room and bar, and throw a big Grand Opening party to celebrate with the folks in Brownsburg."

Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub - Brownsburg, IN

5724 N. Green Street, Brownsburg, IN 46112

¼ mile north of Main Street in the Green Street Depot

Call in orders at 317-852-4433

Order online at www.nrpizzapub.com

Temporary Hours of Operation: Su-Th 11-9, Fr-Sa 11-10

The statements contained in this press release concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties surrounding the current coronavirus pandemic, competitive factors and pricing pressures, non-renewal of franchise agreements, shifts in market demand, the success of new franchise programs, including the new Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub format, the company's ability to successfully operate an increased number of company-owned restaurants, general economic conditions, the ability of the company to maintain various covenants with its lender, further changes in purchases of or demand for the company's products, licenses or franchises, the success or failure of individual franchisees and licensees, changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor, and dependence on continued involvement of current management. The current coronavirus pandemic remains disruptive and unpredictable, and further government or consumer action could have a substantially adverse impact on the company's business. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. The company undertakes no obligations to update the information in this press release for subsequent events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Susan Ross (317) 634-3377

Vice President, Communications

sross@nobleromans.com

