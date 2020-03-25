Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues update on Silence Therapeutics (SLN)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / Silence Therapeutics (LSE:SLN) announced on 25 March 2020 that it has signed a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to develop novel drugs for cardiovascular, renal, metabolic and respiratory diseases. The deal includes an upfront of $60m, $20m in equity investment, and for each of the planned targets $400m in milestones, and high single- to low double-digit royalties. Additionally, the company announced that it would elevate SLN360 to the status of lead asset and expects to file an IND later in 2020 and to have interim results in mid-2021.

We have increased our valuation to £462m or 559p per basic share, from £345m or 440p per basic share. This is driven by the addition of the AstraZeneca deal metrics and its associated cash injections to our models (total £74m value uplift), an increase in the valuation of SLN360 to £167m from £112m and offset by the delay to SLN124 (£129m from £141m).

Click here to view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036
healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/582497/Edison-issues-update-on-Silence-Therapeutics-SLN

