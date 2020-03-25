Cheryl D'Anna of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty: Renowned Architect David Hovey's First Private Residential Design and Former Home Shadow Caster Hits the Market in Desert Mountain

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty has announced ?Shadow Caster?, the first private home designed by architect David Hovey, has hit the market. The former desert home of the renowned architect is one of just five in Arizona designed by Hovey. Listed at $5.3 million, it's a rare opportunity to own a contemporary masterpiece in ?Desert Mountain?, one of the finest golf and recreational communities in North Scottsdale.

One of just five Hovey-designed homes in Arizona, the contemporary residence is listed for $5.3 million, offering a

rare opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Located on a lot handpicked by David Hovey and on one of the best homesites in the Saguaro Forest neighborhood of Desert Mountain, Shadow Caster is an architecturally significant home. Designed by renowned architect David Hovey and constructed by Optima Development, both responsible for the various Optima developments throughout greater Phoenix and Chicago, Shadow Caster was Hovey's first private home which he designed for himself and his family in 2001. Built into ancient boulders, it's nestled above the 8th green of the Chiricahua golf course, offering panoramic views of the city lights, mountains and golf course.

Laid out like a pinwheel, the 6,852-sq.-ft. home features floor-to-ceiling glass windows, honed aggregate concrete block and exposed steel beams. The five-bedroom, five-and-one-half bathroom home consists of a main house and a detached guest house accessed via walkway. Notable features include stainless steel kitchen countertops, privacy shades on all windows, stained and polished concrete floors, corrugated steel ceilings, indigenous botanical gardens, a floating staircase and glass floor balconies. Several outdoor features include a heated pool and spa and spacious outdoor living areas.

"Shadow Caster does not try to disappear into the desert; rather it looks exactly like the carefully conceived, harmoniously structured intervention it is," notes author Cheryl Kent in ?Shadow Caster?, her book showcasing the intricate details of the home.

Made entirely of steel, concrete and glass, Shadow Caster was thoughtfully designed to take the movement of the day's light into consideration, optimizing its livability through all seasons. For example, on the east and west end of the house where sun exposure is most prominent, the walls are made of insulated masonry which is slow to absorb heat, keeping the home cool in the day and warm at night. The home's unique bridge structure creates a shaded area, making it possible to be outdoors during summer days and the south terrace's sun exposure extends outdoor use through the winter.

"This is what I imagined when I saw the site. I was captivated by the concept of the house straddling the mounds on either side with open space underneath," says Hovey, as quoted in ?Shadow Caster?.

The home's modern design was so far ahead of its time that when Hovey was building it in 2001, Desert Mountain's design committee couldn't quite grasp it. After flying the entire team to Chicago, Hovey successfully presented his concept to the committee where they then approved the designs. Today, there are a total of five homes in Desert Mountain that Hovey has designed, including his current personal residence.

David Hovey is a Fellow of The American Institute of Architects (FAIA), the highest membership honor for AIA members and is also the founder and CEO of Optima, Inc. Since founding the development, design and construction company in 1978, Hovey has overseen the construction of more than 6,000 condominium and apartment units across Chicago, Phoenix and Scottsdale, along with several private residential homes.

See more of Shadow Caster in a video ?here?.

Shadow Caster is listed by Shawn Chappel and Cheryl D'Anna of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

Desert Mountain

Desert Mountain is an 8,000-acre luxury lifestyle and private golf community in the elevated foothills of North Scottsdale. Home to six Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses and a new championship course, an award-winning Sonoran spa and fitness center, ten restaurants and grills, tennis and pickleball courts and dozens of private hiking and biking trails, Desert Mountain is the epitome of luxury desert living. Real estate opportunities comprise custom residences, estates and courtyard homes tucked into a premier collection of secluded villages. ?desertmountain.com?.

CONTACT:

Shawn Chappel

shawn.chappel@russlyon.com

480-329-2020

Chery D'Anna

chery.danna@russlyon.com

480-319-3800

SOURCE: Cheryl D'Anna of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582308/Renowned-Architect-David-Hoveys-First-Private-Residential-Design-and-Former-Home-Shadow-Caster-Hits-the-Market-in-Desert-Mountain