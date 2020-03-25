Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Annual General Meeting 2020 postponed to a later stage

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
March 25, 2020 at 6:10 p.m. (EET)
Vaisala's Annual General Meeting 2020 postponed to a later stage
Vaisala takes the coronavirus seriously and based on the recent development of the situation, the Board of Directors decided to cancel Annual General Meeting, which was scheduled to be held on April 7, 2020.
Vaisala will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage.
