WKN: 897122 ISIN: FI0009900682 Ticker-Symbol: VAYA 
Frankfurt
25.03.20
09:16 Uhr
24,150 Euro
+1,350
+5,92 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2020 | 17:17
138 Leser
Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Annual General Meeting 2020 postponed to a later stage

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
March 25, 2020 at 6:10 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala's Annual General Meeting 2020 postponed to a later stage

Vaisala takes the coronavirus seriously and based on the recent development of the situation, the Board of Directors decided to cancel Annual General Meeting, which was scheduled to be held on April 7, 2020.

Vaisala will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage.

Vaisala Corporation
The Board of Directors

More information
Katriina Vainio, EVP, Group General Counsel
Tel. +358 400 790 212

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

