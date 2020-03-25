Zurich Insurance's Anita Fernqvist Tops the 2020 DataIQ 100

Power list names the most influential leaders in data and analytics this year

LONDON, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataIQ, the UK's leading membership business for the data and analytics community, today named Anita Fernqvist, Chief data officer and operations director at Zurich Insurance UK, as the most influential data leader in its 2020 DataIQ 100.

Launched in partnership with Google Cloud, the annual power list recognises the most influential leaders in data and analytics. The growing importance of chief data officers, chief analytics officers, data scientists and data governance experts is highlighted by the fact over 1,000 nominations were received, a record for the DataIQ 100.

The list identified the top 10 individuals in data that are shaping their organisations as:

Anita Fernqvist , chief data officer and operations director, Zurich Insurance UK Scott Joslin , SVP data strategy, digital ventures and innovation international, WarnerMedia Orlando Machado , chief data scientist, Aviva Louis DiCesari , global commercial head of data, analytics and AI, Levi Strauss Simon McDougall , executive director of technology and innovation, Information Commissioner's Office Elaine Priest , group chief data officer, Royal Bank of Scotland Kevin Fletcher , chief data officer, HMRC Cristina Diofebbo, senior director strategy, insights and analytics, Sky Roberto Maranca , VP data excellence, Schneider Electric Firas Khnaisser, head of decisioning, Standard Life

The full 2020 DataIQ 100 list is available here.

This year's winner identified building the data team at Zurich as her proudest achievement. "We started small, battled to get our voices heard, and step by step built a mature data capability," commented Fernqvist. "Looking back at the transition from the small team of 11 to what has grown into a mature, self-sufficient and professional team of industry-recognised data professionals with fantastic employee satisfaction scores and a fabulously fun working culture, is something that everyone involved should be proud of."

For the first time, the DataIQ 100 was announced live online, with Covid-19 forcing the planned launch at the Science Museum to become a virtual event.

"Despite the unprecedented circumstances, it was important that we launched this year's DataIQ 100 to showcase the people who know how to use data intelligently to deliver profitable results and stronger growth," said Adrian Gregory, chief executive of DataIQ. "Those honoured are making extraordinary strides in the field of data innovation and possess the influence, profile, experience and knowledge to drive this vibrant industry forward and help create truly great businesses. New for 2020, we have identified 25 UK based leaders making a real difference on the global stage."

Now in its seventh year, the 2020 DataIQ 100 has been compiled using a set of objective criteria to recognise those with the greatest budgetary control, evidence of industry contribution, best practice in data privacy, a track record of creating valuable data assets, and innovation in digital and mobile.

The full DataIQ 100 is available at https://www.dataiq.co.uk/dataiq100 at 4:30PM on March 25 GMT.

