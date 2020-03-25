AQSE Growth Market (NEXX) Withdrawal from AQSE Growth Market 25-March-2020 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following Company will be withdrawn from AQSE Growth Market with effect from close of business today, 25/03/2020: Ashley House Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: ASH Isin: GB00B1KKCZ55 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 54636 EQS News ID: 1006941 End of Announcement EQS News Service

