Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850133 ISIN: FR0000120073 Ticker-Symbol: AIL 
Tradegate
25.03.20
18:17 Uhr
109,70 Euro
+1,40
+1,29 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,20
110,30
18:38
109,25
110,10
18:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR LIQUIDE SA109,70+1,29 %