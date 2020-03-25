Tutors International Confirms Tutor Availability in Key Markets During COVID-19 Pandemic

Tutors International announces that it has pre-vetted elite private tutors now available internationally, and urges families worldwide to get in touch if they are considering live-in private tutors during the coronavirus outbreak

OXFORD, England, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International, the leading provider of elite private tuition services worldwide, has today announced that it has private tutors available in many countries who are ready to take on new full-time private tuition roles.

Although international travel bans have been implemented widely, global private tuition firm Tutors International has confirmed that it has a number of private tutors now available for full-time live-in private tuition placements in the UK, Canada, Australia, and many US states and European countries. Adam Caller, founder and CEO of Tutors International, encourages families considering private tuition to get in touch to check up-to-date private tutor availability as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Due to limitations on travel and social contact, Tutors International is only placing tutors who have already completed the company's interview processes and security screening checks, and those who have worked for Tutors International previously.

Adam Caller, founder and CEO of Tutors International, stated: "We are working continuously to support as many families as possible with their educational requirements during the coronavirus pandemic. Our priority is always children's educational welfare, and we are proud and grateful to support high-net-wealth families at this difficult time."

Mr Caller added, "We guarantee that all tutors put forward for consideration will have been extensively vetted for suitability. However, due to the current limitations in place, some standard procedures aren't currently advised - for instance, sending two prospective tutors to meet the family for interviews. We will liaise closely with prospective clients to work around any logistical obstacles. However, child safeguarding remains paramount and we are as committed as ever to ensuring peace of mind when it comes to proving tutor identity, credentials, DBS status, and employment history."

Tutors International operates a thorough and extensive approach to due diligence when it comes to placing tutors with families. This process includes enhanced DBS checks of candidates before employment, in addition to initial interviews with the Tutors International team, confirmation of identity and qualifications, and thorough examination of verifiable employment references and history. Successful candidates identified for consideration by the client are subject to further background screening by an external international security firm.

Founded in 1999, Tutors International provides high-net-worth families with a bespoke tutoring service tailored to their specific needs and circumstances. It has offices in the UK, America, and Asia. Tutors International specialise in delivering international curricula, including preparation for examinations and university admissions. To provide peace of mind, the search for a tutor can commence with no commitment required.

Tutors International has strong motivation for supporting families affected by the outbreak. As previously reported, Muying Shi - a senior member of the Tutors International management team - contracted coronavirus while in Wuhan.





To find out more about Tutors International and the elite services it provides, including full-time private tutors for families worldwide, visit www.tutors-international.com.



About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organisation providing experienced private tutors to work with children of all ages and nationalities. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, or for home-schooling. Tutors International provides a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment.



Contact details

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44-(0)-1865-435-135

Tutors International, Clarendon House, 52 Cornmarket Street, Oxford, OX1 3HJ, UK

