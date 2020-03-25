Anzeige
WKN: 923876 ISIN: FI0009007835 
Tradegate
25.03.20
10:38 Uhr
20,920 Euro
+0,750
+3,72 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2020 | 19:53
125 Leser
Outotec Oyj: S&P Global Ratings revised Metso Outotec outlook from stable to negative but affirmed the preliminary 'BBB-' rating

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MARCH 25, 2020 at 8:45 PM

S&P Global Ratings revised Metso Outotec outlook from stable to negative but affirmed the preliminary 'BBB-' rating

S&P Global Ratings affirmed the preliminary 'BBB-' rating for Metso Outotec but revised its outlook from stable to negative.

The planned transaction in brief

On July 4, 2019, Outotec announced that its Board of Directors has approved a plan to combine Metso Minerals Business and Outotec to create Metso Outotec. The transaction will be executed through a partial demerger of Metso in which all assets and liabilities of Metso that relate to, or primarily serve, the Metso Minerals Business will transfer without liquidation of Metso to Outotec. Currently, the combination is expected to take place June 30, 2020.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Jari Ålgars, CFO
Tel. +358 20 529 211

e-mail firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.outotec.com

Attachment

  • S&P Global Ratings Metso Outotec 25 03 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/86a013be-ccb2-4cb2-9f1b-60cbf469ac67)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
