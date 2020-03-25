NeuroRx, Inc.: NeuroRx to discuss investigational drug for COVID-19 related Acute Respiratory Distress at Solebury Trout Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on March 26, 2020

NeuroRx is leading US development of RLF-100 (Aviptadil) on behalf of Relief Therapeutics' (RLF)

WILMINGTON, DE and RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / NeuroRx, a clinical stage biopharma company focused on development of CNS drugs, today announced an expansion of scope to include the co-development of a potentially lifesaving drug for COVID-related Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Aviptadil (RLF-100) is a synthetic form of Vasoactive Inhibitory Polypeptide, developed by Relief Therapeutics of Geneva, Switzerland.

Because of the enormous focus in the military and veterans community on suicidal depression and PTSD, NeuroRx assembled a board that included senior military and policy leaders. Our previous experience in national health security policy made the collaboration with Relief around development of its promising asset a natural partnership.

Deaths associated with COVID-19 are primarily caused by ARDS in which the intense cytokine (inflammatory storm) unleashed in the lung makes it impossible for the lung to transmit oxygen, even with mechanical ventilation, said Jonathan Javitt, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer of NeuroRx, who has also been named Vice Chair of Relief Therapeutics. RLF-100 demonstrated important phase 1 proof of concept data and was awarded orphan drug designation for ARDS in 2005 at a time when the average American had never heard of ARDS. Today, ARDS has become a critical national priority.

Solebury Trout Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: March 26, 2020

Time: 2:00pm Eastern Time

Location: Access Link

Corona-Virus (COVID-19) death is primarily caused by Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), in which severe inflammation causes the lungs to fill with fluid and is associated with 50% mortality.

RLF-100 (Aviptadil) from RELIEF THERAPEUTICS has shown clinical benefit in phase 1/2 trials of pulmonary arterial hypertension, sarcoidosis, and ARDS.

Relief is initiating phase 2 proof-of-concept trials studies to treat ARDS in COVID-19 patients who otherwise have less than a 50% chance of survival.

More information on clinicaltrials.gov

About RLF-100 (Aviptadil)

RLF-100 (Aviptadil) is a patented formulation of Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide (VIP) that was originally developed and is currently marketed in Europe for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. VIP is known to be highly concentrated in the lung and to inhibit a variety of inflammatory cytokines. Aviptadil was awarded Orphan Drug Designation in 2001 by the US FDA for treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and in 2005 for treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. Aviptadil was awarded Orphan Drug Designation by the European Medicines Agency in 2006 for the treatment of Acute Lung Injury and in 2007 for the treatment of Sarcoidosis. Both the US FDA and the EMEA have granted Investigational New Drug licenses for human phase 2 trials of Aviptadil. Aviptadil is Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide (VIP), a naturally-occurring peptide hormone that is known to be concentrated in the lungs. VIP has been shown in five species of animal models to have potent effect in models of ARDS and Acute Lung Injury. In these models, Aviptadil has shown potent anti-inflammatory and specifically anti-cytokine activity in the lungs.

About NeuroRx, Inc.

NeuroRx draws upon 30 years of basic science and clinical expertise in the role of N- methyl-D- aspartate (NMDA), a receptor that regulates human thought processes, particularly depression and suicidality and is now shown to play a role in the pathogenesis of ARDS. The company is privately funded and led by former senior executives of Johnson & Johnson, BMS, Eli Lilly, and Pfizer. NeuroRx's Board of Directors and Advisors includes Hon. Sherry Glied, former Assistant Secretary, U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services; Mr. Chaim Hurvitz, former President of the Teva International Group, Lt. Gen. HR McMaster, the 23rd National Security Advisor, Wayne Pines, former Associate Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Judge Abraham Sofaer, and Daniel Troy, former Chief Counsel, U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Learn more at www.Neurorxpharma.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Brian Korb

Solebury Trout

+1-646-378-2923

bkorb@soleburytrout.com

SOURCE: NeuroRx

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582541/NeuroRx-to-discuss-investigational-drug-for-COVID-19-related-Acute-Respiratory-Distress-at-Solebury-Trout-Virtual-Global-Healthcare-Conference-on-March-26-2020