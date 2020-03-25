Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value (20th March, 23rd March and 24th March 2020) 25-March-2020 / 19:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Due to this unprecedented current national crisis the last two announcements of 20th March and 23rd March 2020 had not been released. The two announcement are below along with today's announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/03/2020) of GBP35.01m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/03/2020) of GBP19.17m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/03/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 91.96p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 87.01p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 93.00p Premium / (Discount) to 1.13% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 109.24p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 102.50p Premium to NAV (6.17)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 24/03/2020 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/03/2020) of GBP35.22m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/03/2020) of GBP19.39m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/03/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 93.01p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 88.03p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 103.75p Premium / (Discount) to 11.55% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 109.19p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 104.00p Premium to NAV (4.76)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 20/03/2020 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/03/2020) of GBP33.61m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/03/2020) of GBP17.77m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 23/03/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 85.23p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 80.27p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 82.50p Premium / (Discount) to (3.20)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 109.23p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 102.50p Premium to NAV (6.16)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 23/03/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 54687 EQS News ID: 1007369 End of Announcement EQS News Service

