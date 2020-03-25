The Lifestyle of the Multi-Million Dollar Digital Marketing Champion Cullen Stack Who Rocks the Sales World for Almost a Decade

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / Cullen Stack was born in 1984 in South Korea as the second oldest of four siblings. His father and mother are from the United States. He grew up on military bases around the world. Cullen was passionate about sales since he was a young man and started doing events and brand promotions at a young age

Cullen's focus was on the digital sales world. He achieved sales of over 10 million dollars for products, businesses, and services, mainly in lead generation. He realized that there was a huge need and demand in personal brands though he didn't know how valuable it was.

Getting Started

Cullen landed his first job at the age of 15 as a caddie in 2001, earning $60000 a year. At this age, he was already working as a professional caddie. He was meeting people that were successful in business. Cullen learned more about these people's characters and personalities. As a teenager, Cullen learned more from the game of golf than he had learned in school. Understanding that surrounding himself with the right people and creating a network of mentors that he could learn from led to a successful network.

The Calling to "Help'

Cullen always wanted to help people. Though he also wanted to build his future, he focused on sales and making other people's companies successful. He built relationships with companies, products, services, and brands while helping business owners in sales. Cullen's entire life revolved around sales with a passion for serving others while understanding them. He wanted to fix people's problems and create solutions that would drive revenue for their company.

From selling cars to working in a security system company as a marketer served him as an eye-opener for the sales champion. Cullen began figuring out how he could create leads through social media. He wanted to develop points where guerrilla marketing and organic outreach were top on the list of preferences.

Breaking the Norm; The Setting in of a New Era

In 2004, Cullen was managing a security system company. Cullen stepped out and learned about Facebook and other platforms. He was looking for a better way of providing sales services that he was passionate about. In 2008, he had already figured out how to use social media correctly.

When the ability of first running ads started, Cullen was able to help companies by putting them on Facebook. He was even able to sell some of his first digital marketing ads because he tied direct marketing to them. This was another eye-opener, as many people were now selling this new digital marketing opportunity. In 2010, most Americans realized that digital marketing was a great powerhouse.

Secrets That Propelled Cullen Achieve Greater Success

Cullen could learn from mentors and entrepreneurs about what they did. He gained a lot of experience and even built meaningful relationships as well as helping business owners run their businesses. He learned that meaningful relationships with business partners could help him take on roles and responsibilities effectively.

Cullen put a lot of effort into working on the business and specifically in the digital space and learning more about sales. He could spend money on coaching, going to events, and becoming better each day. The digital champion also chose to take his failures positively and learn from them- a secret for one to better in both life and business.

Achievements

In his career, Cullen has worked with the likes of MTV-U, ESPN-U, Rockstar Energy Drink, Playboy Magazine, Maxim Magazine, Budlight, and numerous other marketing campaigns for different brands and products.

Cullen always treated everybody with respect and understood the fact that not everybody had his interest at heart. His humble nature opened a lot more doors for him to meet many celebrities. Cullen has also attended many Emmy and Grammy awards.

Cullen scaled multiple digital marketing agencies through his strategies and sales process from 6 to 7 figures.

