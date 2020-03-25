The cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems market is poised to grow by USD 489.15 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market 2020-2024

"Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market Analysis Report by Product (stand-alone CBCT systems and mobile CBCT systems), and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024".

The market is driven by increasing instances of dental disorders. In addition, the integration of software tools in CBCT systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems market.

The increasing incidence of dental problems such as dental caries, both treated and untreated, in permanent teeth along with orthopedic conditions such as osteopenia, injuries, bone tumors, osteoporosis, and fractures are triggering the demand for diagnostic imaging products including CBCT systems. CBCT systems are used in the field of oral surgery, implant treatment planning, periodontics, and diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. It not only provides qualitative images before and after the treatment but also enhances the patient positioning precision and overall treatment quality. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Companies:

Carestream Health Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Solutions, Products, and Service and Support. The company offers OnSight 3D Extremity System and CS 9600.

CurveBeam LLC

CurveBeam LLC is headquartered in the US and offers products under a unified business segment. The company offers InReach and LineUP to various end-users including hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, physicians' offices, and ASCs.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Technologies and Equipment, and Consumables. The company offers Orthophos S 3D and GALILEOS ComfortPLUS.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Envista Holdings Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Specialty Products and Technologies, and Equipment and Consumables. The company offers KaVo OP 3D and i-CAT FLX V-SERIES.

Genoray Co. Ltd.

Genoray Co. Ltd. is headquartered in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and offers products through the following business segments: Medical and Dental. The company offers PAPAYA 3D Premium and PAPAYA 3D Plus.

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Stand-alone CBCT systems size and forecast 2020-2024

Mobile CBCT systems size and forecast 2020-2024

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia size and forecast 2020-2024

Europe size and forecast 2020-2024

North America size and forecast 2020-2024

ROW size and forecast 2020-2024

Key leading countries

