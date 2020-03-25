BlueBird Battery Metals Inc.: BlueBird adds New President, CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: BATT) (OTC PINK: BBBMF) (the "Company" or "BlueBird") is pleased to announce the following changes to the Company's Board of Directors and management:

Joining the Board of Directors are Peter Dickie and Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geo.

Mr. Dickie has over 35 years of experience in the public and private corporate environment, with over 25 years spent in management positions. He is the former President, CEO and director of NioCorp Developments Ltd., a company developing the largest super-alloy mineral deposit in North America (Niobium, Titanium and Scandium). During his six years with NioCorp, Mr. Dickie developed key relationships with property owners and all levels of government in the project area, built a team of internationally recognized senior executives, raised tens of millions of dollars and graduated the company to the TSX. During this time, NioCorp's market capitalization grew from under $5 million to over $200 million.

Mr. Dickie is also a former director and officer of Lateegra Gold Corp., which was acquired by Excellon Resources Inc. in 2011, as well as several other listed companies. He is a former Investment Advisor with a Canadian Securities dealer, and a graduate of both the University of Victoria, and the University of British Columbia.

Mr. McCallum, B.Sc, P.Geo, is a Senior Geologist with over 15 years of experience and has been in the industry-leading Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. group for the majority of that time. Amongst other projects, Mr. McCallum was extensively involved from an early stage in the NioCorp superalloy project in Nebraska alongside Mr. Dickie. He has a proven track record of identifying high-potential exploration projects and advancing them to the feasibility stage. His background in the exploration of battery-related and energy metals aligns with the upcoming revitalization and focus of the Company.

In addition, Mr. Dickie has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Bluebird, replacing Nav Dhaliwal, who has resigned as an officer and director in order to concentrate on other business ventures.

"We look forward to completing a review of BlueBird's portfolio of assets in the coming weeks to solidify the Company as a key explorer and developer in the battery metal mineral sector," stated Mr. Dickie. "Despite the seriousness of the current economic situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the economies of the world continue to steadfastly steer towards a more carbon neutral economy. Therefore, raw materials for the expansion of battery power and storage will be a high-growth sector."

We plan to build upon our past exploration success and outline a clear path forward to unlock the potential of our top projects. Upon completion of the review, BlueBird will issue an update noting project priority and plans for the upcoming work season.

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options under its stock option plan to directors, officers and consultants authorizing the purchase of 2,400,000 common shares at $0.10 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The grant of options is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

