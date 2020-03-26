The wound closure strips market is poised to grow by USD 70.05 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 146-page report with TOC on "Wound Closure Strips Market Analysis Report by Product (elastic wound closure strips, reinforced wound closure strips, and other wound closure strips), and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the need for wound closure strips. In addition, the innovative marketing strategies of vendors are anticipated to boost the growth of the wound closure strips market.

Wound closure strips are an effective alternative to sutures or staples for wound closure since they involve comparatively lesser pain, faster closure time, lower risk of tissue strangulation, and lower tissue trauma. The use of wound closure strips also results in better cosmetic outcomes, achieved by minimizing the scar tissue upon healing. Further, these strips are associated with a lower infection rate and are easier to apply. In addition to this, these wound closure strips also prove to be cost-effective since they eliminate the need for follow-up visits to the doctor. These factors are further expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Wound Closure Strips Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers a wide range of wound closure strips including 3M Steri-Strip Antimicrobial Skin Closures and 3M Steri-Strip Reinforced Adhesive Skin Closures.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers an adhesive wound closure strip, Curi-Strip, which is free of reinforcing filaments.

DermaRite Industries LLC

DermaRite Industries LLC is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments, namely Skin care, Wound care, and Nutritional products. The company offers StayStrips, which are flexible, air permeable wound closure strips.

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

DeRoyal Industries Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Orthopedic, Patient care, Surgical, and Wound care. The company offers Episeal, which is a wound closure strip indicated for use in surgical wounds.

Dynarex Corp.

Dynarex Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Disposable Medical Products and Durable Medical Equipment. The company offers SecureStrip Adhesive Wound Closures and Butterfly Wound Closure Sterile.

Wound Closure Strips Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Elastic wound closure strips size and forecast 2020-2024

Reinforced wound closure strips size and forecast 2020-2024

Other wound closure strips size and forecast 2020-2024

Wound Closure Strips Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia size and forecast 2020-2024

Europe size and forecast 2020-2024

North America size and forecast 2020-2024

ROW size and forecast 2020-2024

Key leading countries

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

