The infrared aerial camera market is expected to grow by USD 362.77 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005588/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Infrared Aerial Camera Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Drones with infrared aerial cameras are used in various sectors such as mining, construction, surveillance, electrical, search, firefighting, and rescue. For instance, during firefighting, the use of infrared aerial cameras with UAVs enable firefighters to live stream structure fires, forest fires, or wildfires aerially as these cameras have the capability to capture through smoke which helps them to carry out the rescue operations effectively and efficiently. These advantages are leading to an increase in demand for UAVs with infrared aerial cameras, which, in turn, is encouraging vendors to offer infrared aerial cameras that can be incorporated in UAVs. FLIR Systems offers products such as FLIR Vue Pro 640 19MM for temperature sensing. Hence, the increasing use of infrared aerial cameras with UAVs will drive the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43022

As per Technavio, the incorporation of radiometric technology with infrared aerial cameras will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Infrared Aerial Camera Market: Incorporation of Radiometric Technology with Infrared Aerial Cameras

The incorporation of radiometric technology with infrared aerial cameras is expected to be one of the key trends in the market. The radiometric technology aids in the high-speed thermal recording of an area with infrared image quality, with a measurement accuracy of ±1%. Infrared aerial cameras developed with radiometric technology has the ability to compensate for variations of temperature in the camera. It enables users to receive stabilize output. Infrared cameras enabled with the radiometric technology are considered ideal for monitoring temperature changes in electro-mechanical equipment, electrical installations, engine test cells, process equipment, and other applications where temperature monitoring is critical.

"The increasing use of infrared aerial cameras in solar farms and the innovations in infrared aerial cameras will have a positive impact on the growth of the infrared aerial camera market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Infrared Aerial Camera Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the infrared aerial camera market by application (commercial and military) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the infrared aerial camera market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing applications in the civil and military sector and the rising demand for surveillance and combat operations in countries such as the US.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005588/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/