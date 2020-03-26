The global commercial coffee brewer market is poised to grow by USD 34.56 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Coffee Brewer Market Analysis Report by Product (Commercial satellite coffee brewer, Commercial decanter coffee brewer, Commercial airport coffee brewer, and Commercial coffee urns), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the expansion plans of coffee chains. In addition, the growing availability of commercial coffee brewers with energy-efficient features is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial coffee brewer market.

Coffee chains across the world are focusing on expanding their network by opening new outlets. For instance, in January 2019, Starbucks announced its plans to open 600 coffee shops across China. Similarly, in July 2019, Luckin Coffee announced its plans to open 4,500 new stores in the Middle East and India. Besides, many coffee-chains are introducing new flavors of brewed coffee to attract more customers and increase revenue flow. For instance, in September 2019, Dunkin introduced three new coffee drinks, namely café au lait, cold brew latte, and Shakerato. All three drinks were made available in more than 300 Dunkin outlets. Such expansion plans are increasing the sales of new units of commercial coffee brewers, which is fueling the growth of the market.

Major Five Commercial Coffee Brewer Market Companies:

AB Electrolux

AB Electrolux operates its business through segments such as Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa, Major Appliances North America, Major Appliances Latin America, Major Appliances Asia/Pacific, Home Care SDA, and Professional Products. The company offers a wide range of coffee makers such as Electrolux Expressionist Thermal Coffee Maker, Electrolux ICON Built-In Coffee Maker, and Electrolux Expressionist Glass Coffee Maker.

Ali Group Srl

Ali Group Srl operates its business through segments such as Cooking, Bakery, Meal Delivery, Preparation Storage Solutions, Refrigeration, Washing Waste Management, Ice Cream Beverage Dispense, Ice Makers, Coffee Machines, Contract, and Distribution Service. Egro Next is the key offering of the company. It is a fully automatic coffee brewing machine. It features stainless steel brewing unit and flat burns, dual boiler technology, and self-adjusting grinder.

BRG Appliances Ltd.

BRG Appliances Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Products and Parts Accessories. The company offers a wide range of Espresso Machines, Nespresso Machines, Coffee Grinders, and Coffee Machines.

BUNN-O-MATIC Corp.

BUNN-O-MATIC Corp. operates its business through segments such as Commercial, BUNNserve, Home Products, and Gourmet Foods. The company offers a wide range of coffee machines for making coffee, espresso, cold coffee, and coffee and tea combos.

Conair Corp.

Conair Corp. operates its business through segments such as BaByliss PRO, Cuisinart, and Waring Commercial. The company offers coffee makers such as single serve brewers, large cup coffee makers, and cold brew coffee makers and espresso makers for making high-quality espresso, cappuccinos, lattes, and coffee.

Commercial Coffee Brewer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Commercial satellite coffee brewer

Commercial decanter coffee brewer

Commercial airport coffee brewer

Commercial coffee urns

Commercial Coffee Brewer Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

